UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Canadian Dead, Five Missing After Navy Helicopter Crash: Trudeau

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 10:50 PM

One Canadian dead, five missing after navy helicopter crash: Trudeau

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday said a Canadian sailor was killed and five were missing after a navy helicopter crashed in the sea between Greece and Italy.

"Yesterday, a Royal Canadian Navy helicopter on a NATO mission, carrying six members of the Canadian Armed Forces, went down with all hands in the Ionian Sea off the coast of Greece," Trudeau told a news conference.

"One casualty was recovered and five are missing," he said.

The Cyclone Sikorsky CH-148 helicopter was returning to HMCS Fredericton after a training mission when contact was lost, the chief of the defense staff, General Jon Vance, said.

Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan added the cause of the crash was "unknown," but that an automatic beacon was discovered in the waters, and the helicopter's cockpit voice and flight data recorders had been recovered.

The Canadian frigate and submarine-hunting helicopter were 100 days into a NATO mission, along with Greek and Turkish ships, aimed at deterring Russia.

More than 900 Canadian soldiers are deployed throughout Eastern Europe as part of Operation Reassurance -- Canada's largest current international military deployment.

Vance said a "very sizeable debris field" has been found and that a search continues in the 3,000-feet deep sea.

He also confirmed that the body of Sub Lieutenant Abbigail Cowbrough has been recovered from the crash site.

Her father Shane Cowbrough earlier said in a social media post that he was "broken and gutted" by the loss of his eldest daughter. "There are no words," he said.

HMCS Fredericton was scheduled to return to its home port of Halifax, Canada in July.

During the crash investigation and "to rule out that there's a fleet-wide problem," all of the Canadian military's relatively new Cyclone helicopters would be grounded temporarily, Vance said.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Russia Europe Canada Social Media Fredericton Halifax Italy Greece SITE Justin Trudeau July Post All From

Recent Stories

IEA predicts 6% fall in global energy demand, reco ..

41 minutes ago

Emirates to operate limited passenger flights in M ..

41 minutes ago

Kawasaki Disease Outbreak May Threaten Reopening o ..

3 minutes ago

DC Abbottabad visits various masajids before Taraw ..

3 minutes ago

AAC arrested 25 shopkeepers for violating SOPs

3 minutes ago

No fun and games as French kids head back to schoo ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.