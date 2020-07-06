UrduPoint.com
One Coronavirus Case At Ligue 1 Club Bordeaux

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

Bordeaux, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :French club Bordeaux announced on Monday a squad member had tested positive for coronavirus but his name had been kept private for medical confidentiality reasons.

The first tests carried out when the players originally returned to training on June 22 all showed up negative.

"After becoming aware of the result, the player concerned was isolated and placed in quarantine," a statement said.

"The club remain vigilant and continue to attentively monitor the players and staff," it added.

Other Ligue 1 sides, 2017 champions Monaco, Montpellier and Dijon, have also said they have recorded positive cases over the past few weeks.

Former Portugal midfielder Paulo Sousa resigned as Bordeaux coach last week after over a year in charge and leading them to a modest 12th place as the season was declared over early due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

