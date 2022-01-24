UrduPoint.com

One-day Series An 'eye-opener' For India, Says Dravid

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2022 | 02:00 AM

One-day series an 'eye-opener' for India, says Dravid

Cape Town, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :India coach Rahul Dravid said on Sunday that the one-day series against South Africa was an "eye-opener," but he expects his team to improve before next year's World Cup.

"We've not played a lot of one-day cricket since the last World Cup," said Dravid after South Africa completed a 3-0 series win in the third one-day international in Cape Town.

But Dravid said that India were set to play plenty of white-ball cricket in the immediate future.

"We've got a fair bit of time to go before the World Cup. I think it's a good time to reflect and learn. We will get better and improve." Dravid pointed out that several key players, including recently-appointed captain Rohit Sharma and several all-rounders, were not available for the South African tour.

But he praised Deepak Chahar, who batted at number seven and hit a rapid 54 which took India to the brink of victory on Sunday.

"He certainly gives us some real nice options, with people like Shardul (Thakur) being able to contribute with the bat as well. There a lot of people who can step up in the next year or so and give us that depth in the side." Dravid said a balance needed to be struck between providing opportunities and results.

"Obviously once you give people security and consistency you need to expect performances as well. The idea is to give as much stability as we possibly can." Dravid refused to criticise KL Rahul, who took over the captaincy after Sharma withdrew because of injury.

"I thought he did a good job," said Dravid. "It's not easy to be at the wrong side of results. He's just starting out on his journey as a captain.

"A large part of captaincy is also the execution of the skills of your players and the quality you've got. We were a little bit short on the one-day side of things."

Related Topics

India Cricket World Job Nice Cape Town South Africa KL Rahul Deepak Chahar Sunday Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2022

17 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

17 hours ago
 UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Dis ..

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Disappearance of 2 Female Activis ..

1 day ago
 Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

1 day ago
 Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Chris ..

Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union - Report ..

1 day ago
 Five held with narcotics in sialkot

Five held with narcotics in sialkot

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.