UrduPoint.com

One Dead, 10 Feared Missing In Australia Floods

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2022 | 08:20 AM

One dead, 10 feared missing in Australia floods

Brisbane, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :One person was found dead in a submerged car and 10 others were reportedly missing on Wednesday after heavy rain caused flash flooding in eastern Australia and set off a string of emergency warnings up and down the Pacific coast.

The body of the drowned 60-year-old was found early Wednesday in the state of Queensland, premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told parliament, describing the incident as a "tragedy".

Almost half a meter (1.5 feet) of rain has fallen on some parts of her state in the last 24 hours, causing multiple road closures and transport chaos.

Emergency services received more than a hundred calls for help and swift water rescue crews have been despatched to assist dozens of stranded residents.

Emergency services have received more than a hundred calls for help and swift water rescue crews have been despatched to rescue dozens of stranded residents.

"This has the potential to be a significant rainfall event for south-east Queensland," Palaszczuk said.

A freight train overturned near the town of Gympie, although the driver was said to have minor injuries.

Local media quoted Sunshine Coast Police District Superintendent Craig Hawkins as saying 10 people were also missing.

Fifteen Queensland dams are at capacity and more rain is expected in the coming days.

"Locally intense rainfall is possible and since many catchments are now saturated there is an increased risk of dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding over the coming days," said Palaszczuk.

Police warned motorists to avoid driving through flooded roads and to stay at home.

"Flash flooding is occurring on roads and bridges - Re-consider your need to travel today," police told residents.

Heavy rain has also pelted the state of New South Wales, where parts of Sydney were briefly submerged Tuesday.

After several years of drought and climate-worsened bushfires, Australia's east is wrapping up an extraordinarily wet antipodean summer, thanks to a La Nina weather pattern.

La Nina increases the chances of tropical cyclones off Australia's Pacific coast and brings above-average rainfall, according to the country's Bureau of Meteorology.

Related Topics

Dead Weather Police Australia Water Parliament Drought Driver Road Car Sunshine Coast Gympie Sydney Craig Wales Media Event

Recent Stories

Guterres to Make Statement at 22:30 GMT After Canc ..

Guterres to Make Statement at 22:30 GMT After Canceling Trip to DRC Over Ukraine

8 hours ago
 Russian Establishes Diplomatic Relations With DPR, ..

Russian Establishes Diplomatic Relations With DPR, LPR - Foreign Ministry

8 hours ago
 US Opposes Canada's Proposed Digital Services Tax, ..

US Opposes Canada's Proposed Digital Services Tax, Files Grievance With Ottawa - ..

8 hours ago
 Amendments introduce in PECA to curb fake news; me ..

Amendments introduce in PECA to curb fake news; member PBC

8 hours ago
 IBA extends full support to Feb 24 Kashmir solidar ..

IBA extends full support to Feb 24 Kashmir solidarity rally

8 hours ago
 Seoul to Remain Committed to Building Russian Gas ..

Seoul to Remain Committed to Building Russian Gas Pipeline Via N. Korea - Prime ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>