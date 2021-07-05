UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Dead, 27 Injured From Bangkok Factory Explosion

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 01:40 PM

One dead, 27 injured from Bangkok factory explosion

Bangkok, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :An explosion near Thai capital Bangkok's international airport Monday left a plastic's factory in flames, killing at least one firefighter and wounding 27 people, officials said.

Heavy plumes of black smoke could be seen rising up to the sky from the city's downtown 35 kilometres (21 miles) away, as rescuers continued to evacuate residents near the site.

The blast occurred around 3 am at Taiwan-based Ming Dih Chemical Co., located on the outskirts of Bangkok near Suvarnabhumi airport.

"We have 27 injured, mostly from cuts, and one dead who was a firefighter," said Somsak Kaewsena, the chief of Bang Pli district where the factory is located.

He told AFP that 500 residents had so far been evacuated to two shelters. By noon, elderly residents in wheelchairs were evacuated to a nearby school about 9 kilometres away.

The public have been ordered to stay away from a radius of at least 500 metres around the blast site, said Lieutenant General Ampon Buarubporn.

"We do not know if there is anything left to explode," he said, adding that authorities are still working to get the fire under control.

Rescue workers drove around the neighbourhood in emergency vans, telling thousands of residents via loudspeakers to leave for their safety.

The cause of the explosion is still unknown.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Bangkok SITE From Airport

Recent Stories

&#039;Cultural exchange makes us all stronger&#039 ..

16 minutes ago

China reports 22 new coronavirus infections

1 hour ago

Over 183.8 million coronavirus cases worldwide

1 hour ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to Cyprus President ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $75.18 a barrel F ..

2 hours ago

The 22nd martyrdom anniversary of Kargil war is be ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.