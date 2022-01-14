UrduPoint.com

One Dead, 30 Rescued In New Channel Migrant Boat Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2022 | 03:10 PM

One dead, 30 rescued in new Channel migrant boat accident

Lille, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :One man has died and about 30 other people have been rescued in the Channel after their boat ran into difficulties while trying to cross from northern France to Britain on Friday, prosecutors said.

The victim is believed to be in his 20s and to be of Sudanese origin, the prosecutor's office in Boulogne-sur-Mer said, adding that the others had been rescued in waters off the village of Berck.

A record 28,000 migrants crossed the Channel from France to the UK in small boats last year, according to a tally from Britain's PA news agency, causing major diplomatic tensions between the neighbours.

At least 27 people died on November 24, the deadliest disaster since migrants began taking to the water in large numbers instead of trying to stow away in trucks or cars travelling between the countries.

Crossings have continued even during the winter, with Friday's attempt made in calm but cold weather.

The location of the rescued boat on Friday, off the coast from Berck, underlines how people-smuggling gangs are organising their operations over a wider area of the northern French coast.

The village is around 60 kilometres (37 miles) south of the port of Calais, a longstanding hub for migrants, where French police efforts to stop the dinghies leaving are also concentrated.

Related Topics

Weather Police Water France Died Calais Man United Kingdom Hub November From

Recent Stories

PSL 2022: Atif Aslam, Aima Baig to sing anthem for ..

PSL 2022: Atif Aslam, Aima Baig to sing anthem for the mega event

55 seconds ago
 Gerry’s dnata expands offering; launches line ma ..

Gerry’s dnata expands offering; launches line maintenance services in Pakistan

9 minutes ago
 843 coronavirus new cases, one death reported in P ..

843 coronavirus new cases, one death reported in Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 37,207 new COVID-19 cases, highes ..

Philippines logs 37,207 new COVID-19 cases, highest since outbreak

3 minutes ago
 Pfizer Applies to Japanese Health Ministry for App ..

Pfizer Applies to Japanese Health Ministry for Approval of Oral COVID-19 Medicin ..

3 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan Lifts State of Emergency in More Region ..

Kazakhstan Lifts State of Emergency in More Regions - Presidential Decrees

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.