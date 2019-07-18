One dead, 37 hurt in Japan animation firm blaze: fire department

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :A fire at an animation company in Japan's Kyoto on Thursday killed one person and injured dozens more, several of them seriously, a fire department spokesman said.

"At least one unidentified person was confirmed dead," the spokesman told AFP, adding that 37 others were hurt including 10 in serious condition.

The blaze in the city of Kyoto was believed to have been started deliberately, officials said.