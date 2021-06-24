UrduPoint.com
One Dead After Florida Apartment Block Partially Collapses

Thu 24th June 2021

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :A 12-story oceanfront apartment block in Florida partially collapsed early Thursday, killing at least one person and sparking a major emergency response with dozens of rescuers combing the rubble for survivors.

Video footage posted online showed a large portion of the building in the town of Surfside -- just north of Miami Beach -- reduced to rubble, with the apartments' interiors exposed.

It was unclear how many people lived in the building or who had been inside at the time.

At least one person has been confirmed dead, Surfside mayor Charles Burkett told NBC's Today show.

"My police chief has told me that we transported two people to the hospital this morning at least, and one has died. We treated ten people on the site," Burkett said.

Footage of firefighters pulling one boy from the rubble alive was aired by NBC 6 South Florida.

Santo Mejil, a local resident, said his wife was an overnight caretaker who was in the complex when it collapsed.

"She said she heard a big explosion. It felt like an earthquake," he told the Miami Herald newspaper, tearing up as his wife called again to say she was being evacuated from the complex.

The cause of the collapse was still unknown, Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava told the Herald.

"My prayers are with all those impacted by this horrific tragedy and with their families," she tweeted.

"We are so grateful to @MiamiDadeFire, @MiamiBeachFire and all the first responders on the scene - may they stay safe while working to save lives." Miami Beach Police Department said its officers were "assisting the Town of Surfside at a partial building collapse." "Multiple police and fire agencies from across Miami-Dade are assisting," the force added.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said: "Over 80 MDFR units... are on scene with assistance from municipal fire departments."Local media said dogs were helping in the search for survivors, and that records showed the building was built in 1981 and had more than 130 units inside.

