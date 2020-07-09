UrduPoint.com
One Dead After London Crane Collapse

Thu 09th July 2020

One dead after London crane collapse

London, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :One person was killed and four others injured Wednesday after a crane collapsed onto houses in east London, the London Ambulance Service said.

The 20-metre (65-feet) high crane fell on two houses and a development of a block of flats in Bow.

Four people were initially found injured at the scene, said the ambulance service, two suffering from head injuries who were taken to hospital.

Subsequently another casualty was discovered.

"Sadly, despite the efforts of emergency services, a fifth person has been found and died at the scene.

Our thoughts are with their family at this difficult time," said the ambulance service in a tweet.

It added that it had deployed a "number of crews and specialist resources" to the site of the accident.

It is not known yet what caused the crane to collapse.

The crane was operating at a site being developed by a company called Swan Housing Association which said it was "deeply saddened" by the incident.

The Unite union said there "must be an urgent, full and complete investigation into the circumstances that led to this accident".

