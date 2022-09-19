UrduPoint.com

One Dead After Typhoon Slams Into Japan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2022 | 01:40 PM

One dead after typhoon slams into Japan

Izumi, Japan, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :One person was confirmed dead in Japan on Monday after Typhoon Nanmadol slammed into the country, injuring dozens, but authorities downgraded warnings as the storm weakened after landfall.

The storm system, which made landfall in southern Kyushu's Kagoshima on Sunday night, was moving off the western coast of Japan by Monday afternoon.

Nearly six million people were still under evacuation warnings and authorities said in some areas "even a tiny amount of additional rainfall" could trigger flooding and landslides.

In Miyazaki prefecture, some areas saw more rainfall in 24 hours than they normally receive in all of September.

A man in his sixties from Miyakonojo city was confirmed dead after being found in a submerged car on farmland, authorities in Miyazaki told AFP.

In western Fukuoka region, officials said they were investigating whether an additional death was linked to the storm.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who had been scheduled to leave Monday for the United Nations General Assembly, announced he would delay his trip by a day to assess the damage.

But given the intensity of the storm, which came ashore packing gusts of up to 234 kilometres (145 miles) per hour, damage appeared relatively limited.

"The typhoon has all but disappeared today and the rain and wind are also subsiding now," an official in charge of crisis management in Miyazaki's Saito city told AFP.

