UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Dead Among 300 Migrant Arrivals In Spain's Canaries

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 10:00 PM

One dead among 300 migrant arrivals in Spain's Canaries

Madrid, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Spain's coast guard has rescued nearly 300 migrants from several boats near the Canary Islands, including one with a dead body on board, officials said Wednesday, the latest arrivals in a migration surge there this year.

At 283, the number of arrivals was the highest in the Canaries in a 24 hour period since 2007, said a Red Cross spokeswoman on the islands.

A spokeswoman for the central government's representative on the archipelago said the people were plucked from eight boats near the Atlantic Ocean islands west of Morocco.

The body of one migrant was aboard a boat carrying 57 migrants, including a child and two women, spotted on Tuesday off the island of Tenerife, a coast guard spokesman added.

Spain's coast guard rescued 126 migrants on Wednesday morning from three boats spotted off the islands of Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura, the nearest of the Canary Islands to the African coast.

With migrant reception centres across the archipelago stretched to capacity, over 300 migrants who arrived in recent days are now being housed in a makeshift camp in Gran Canaria's Arguineguin port.

The route from western Africa to the Canaries is notoriously dangerous, but has recently attracted migrants heading for European shores as authorities have cracked down on boats setting out on Mediterranean routes.

Illegal migration to the chain of volcanic islands has risen over seven-fold this year compared to the same time last year, to 3,933 people as of August 31, according to interior ministry data.

At least 239 migrants died between January 1 and August 19 trying to reach the Canary Islands, compared to 210 during all of last year and just 43 in 2018, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The archipelago has been a hotspot for migration before -- in 2006, some 30,000 migrants managed to reach the Canary Islands before stepped-up Spanish patrols slowed the pace.

Related Topics

Africa Dead Interior Ministry Died Same Morocco January August Women 2018 All From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Coalition forces intercept, destroy Houthi-launche ..

6 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh meets with French Ambassador

2 hours ago

0.4 mln olive trees to be planted in Balochistan t ..

6 seconds ago

Chief Minister directs for expediting upgradation ..

8 seconds ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Wednesday 09 Sep 2020

9 seconds ago

OECD Unemployment Rate Drops to 7.7% in July, Stil ..

11 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.