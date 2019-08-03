UrduPoint.com
One Dead As Sea Bluff Falls On California Beachgoers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 08:50 AM

Los Angeles, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :At least one person was killed and three injured on Friday when part of an oceanfront bluff collapsed on beachgoers in California, authorities said.

The fatal incident took place near a staircase leading to Grandview Surf Beach, north of San Diego.

At least two people had to be rescued from the debris after being trapped, said Lieutenant Ted Greenawald of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

There were no immediate details on the person who died, he said.

Encinitas lifeguard captain Larry Giles told local reporters that three people were hurt and taken to hospitals, including one who was critically injured and had to be airlifted.

Giles said rescuers were working with dogs to search for other possible victims.

The beach where the incident took place is located along sandstone cliffs that have rapidly eroded over the years.

