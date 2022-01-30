UrduPoint.com

One Dead As Storm Batters Scandinavia

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2022 | 09:40 PM

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :At least one person died, streets were flooded and thousands were left without electricity as Storm Malik moved over Scandinavia this weekend, authorities and utilities said.

In central Denmark, a 78-year-old woman died after opening a stable door from the inside which was then caught in the strong winds.

"The woman was dragged out by the wind... as a result, she fell and sustained injuries which led to her death," Danish police said in a statement.

Meteorological services in Sweden and Denmark warned about high water levels and flooding and reported hurricane force winds during the night.

The 7.8-kilometre (4.8-mile) Oresund Bridge connecting Denmark and Sweden had to be closed for traffic Saturday evening and stayed shut until Sunday morning.

Sweden's Transport Administration also advised against unnecessary travel during the weekend because of downed trees and objects blowing in the wind, and rescue services around Sweden and Denmark reported hundreds of emergency calls.

In Malmo in southern Sweden, rescue services warned people Sunday to stay clear of the city's recognisable skyscraper Turning Torso as pieces of the building had come loose due to the strong winds and risked falling to the ground.

Video from the scene also showed trees uprooted and a construction crane tipped over, destroying a small shack as the counterweight slammed through the road.

In southern and central Sweden, tens of thousands were left without electricity as the storm passed, according to utilities E.ON, Ellevio and Vattenfall.

>