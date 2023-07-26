Open Menu

One Dead As Typhoon Doksuri Batters Philippines

Faizan Hashmi Published July 26, 2023 | 12:50 PM

One dead as typhoon Doksuri batters Philippines

Manila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :A powerful storm pounded the northern Philippines on Wednesday, killing at least one person, toppling trees and knocking out power as thousands sheltered with neighbours or in emergency evacuation centres.

Typhoon Doksuri was packing maximum sustained wind speeds of 175 kilometres an hour (110 mph) as it hovered over waters around Dalupiri Island, off the northern tip of the main island of Luzon, the state weather agency said in its latest update at 0300 GMT.

The agency warned of "violent, life-threatening conditions" as severe winds and heavy rain pounded the lightly populated region.

A woman selling bread rolls died when she was hit by a falling coconut tree in Ramon municipality in the northern province of Isabela on Wednesday, provincial disaster official Constante Foronda told AFP.

Rey Aguinaldo, a retired government official in the coastal municipality of Pasuquin in Ilocos Norte province, said: "The wind and rain were so strong overnight I could not sleep well.

" "When I got up today I saw fallen trees and broken branches outside. We have no electricity," Aguinaldo told AFP.

Doksuri had been a super typhoon as it swept across the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday but weakened as it neared the Philippines.

It is expected to weaken further as it moves across the South China Sea, grazing Taiwan as it heads towards southeast China.

High waves lashed Taiwan's southeastern coast on Wednesday, with the Central Weather Bureau issuing warnings and heavy rain advisories.

China also issued its highest alert for Doksuri, stopping trains and calling fishing boats to shore as the storm approaches.

It is expected to weaken before it makes landfall on Friday morning.

