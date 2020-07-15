UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Dead, Dozens Injured In Train Crash Near Prague

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 12:00 PM

One dead, dozens injured in train crash near Prague

Prague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :A train driver died and dozens of passengers were injured when a passenger train collided with a stationary freight train near Prague, a Czech minister and rescuers said Wednesday.

"Unfortunately... I have learnt there is one dead," Transport Minister Karel Havlicek told the public broadcaster Czech Television.

Rescuers said the deceased man was the driver of the passenger train, which was carrying more than 100 passengers.

"He was found lifeless in his wrecked cabin," the regional rescue service wrote on its website.

Havlicek told Czech Radio later that the driver had most probably ignored a red light.

The accident occurred after 1930 GMT on Tuesday near the town of Cesky Brod, about 30 kilometres (almost 20 miles) east of Prague, on a busy railway connecting the capital with the east of the country.

Havlicek said two people had suffered very serious injuries.

Rescuers said another eight passengers with very serious injuries and 25 with lighter injuries were taken to hospital.

A week ago, two people died and dozens were injured when regional trains crashed in western Czech Republic.

Several other minor accidents have been reported on Czech railways over the past week.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Driver Died Prague Man Czech Republic TV

Recent Stories

Army Chief interacts with 15 years old cancer pati ..

3 minutes ago

Indian actor Anupam Kher tests positive for Corona ..

28 minutes ago

RS. 750 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 83 Li ..

35 minutes ago

PM says Pakistan stands by Turkey against FETO thr ..

51 minutes ago

UAE sends second medical aid plane to Kazakhstan i ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 2165 new cases of Coroanvirus dur ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.