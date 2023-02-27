UrduPoint.com

One Dead, Four Injured In Russian Drone Attack In West Ukraine: Mayor

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :A Russian attack with drones early Monday left one person dead and four more wounded in the western Ukraine city of Khmelnytskyi, the mayor said.

"For now, we know of one dead and four injured," Mayor Oleksandr Symchyshyn said.

The victim was a firefighter who died on duty, Symchyshyn said.

The Ukrainian armed forces meanwhile said it had shot down 11 out of 14 "Shaded" unmanned aerial vehicles deployed by Moscow's forces overnight.

Nine drones were downed over the capital, the head of the city's military administration said, and there were no reported casualties or damage to infrastructure.

