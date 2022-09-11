UrduPoint.com

One Dead In 'massive' Papua New Guinea Quake

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2022 | 10:30 AM

One dead in 'massive' Papua New Guinea quake

Port Moresby, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :A 7.6 magnitude earthquake rattled Papua New Guinea Sunday, damaging buildings, triggering landslides and killing at least one person, with several more severely injured.

Residents in northern towns near the epicentre reported intense shaking mid-morning -- cracking roads and shearing cladding off buildings.

Member of parliament Kessy Sawang reported that in the remote mountain village of Matoko one person was buried in a mud fall and had died, with several others seriously injured and airlifted to hospital.

She said there had been "major damages" and fears of more "injuries and deaths" in villages along the Finisterre range and in some coastal areas.

There were "people and houses buried and destroyed," she said.

In the eastern highland town of Goroka, images showed window awnings falling off the crack-riven walls of the local university.

It was "very strong," said Hivi Apokore, a worker at the Jais Aben Resort near Madang told AFP. "Everything was like sitting on a sea -- just floating." The quake was felt as far away as the capital Port Moresby, at a distance of about 300 miles (480 kilometres).

The US Geological Survey initially issued a tsunami warning for nearby coastal areas, but subsequently said the threat "has now passed".

Regardless, fearful locals in coastal areas fled for higher ground -- reporting that the sea level had suddenly dropped.

The nation's leader James Marape urged people to remain cautious and head to higher ground.

He said he was extremely concerned by the "massive" earthquake: "My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected." Marape added the scale of the damage or any injuries was still unclear -- with several regions affected.

"National and provincial disaster agencies, as well as leaders, have been asked to assess the damage and injuries to people and attend to these as soon as possible."The quake struck at a depth of 61 kilometres (38 miles), about 67 kilometres from the town of Kainantu, according to the US Geological Survey.

Papua New Guinea sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", causing it to experience frequent earthquakes.

