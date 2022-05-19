UrduPoint.com

One Dead In Russia In Attack Near Ukraine Border: Governor

Published May 19, 2022

One dead in Russia in attack near Ukraine border: governor

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :One person died and others were injured in southwestern Russia after an attack in a village on the border with Ukraine, the governor of Kursk region said on Thursday.

"Another enemy attack on Tyotkino, which took place at dawn unfortunately ended in tragedy. At the moment, we know of at least one civilian death," governor Roman Starovoyt said on Telegram, implying that the attack came from Ukraine.

He said that according to preliminary information, the victim was a truck driver who was making a delivery to a local distillery, which was struck "several times".

Starovoyt added that others were wounded and work was underway to put out fires in the village of around 4,000 people on border with Ukraine, where Russia sent troops on February 24.

"Several houses were damaged. There are also reports of unexploded shells," Starovoyt said.

On Telegram, he posted photos showing charred buildings, blown out windows and dents in the ground from where the shells allegedly landed.

Authorities in Russian regions bordering Ukraine have repeatedly accused Ukrainian forces of launching attacks.

