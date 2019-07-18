UrduPoint.com
One Dead In Suspected Arson Attack On Japan Animation Studio

Thu 18th July 2019 | 10:40 AM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :A suspected arson attack on an animation studio in Japan on Thursday left one person dead and dozens injured, several of them seriously, the emergency services said.

The blaze in the city of Kyoto appeared to have been started deliberately, police said, but there was no immediate information on a possible motive.

Footage of the blaze showed thick white smoke pouring from windows of the three-storey building. Its facade was charred black on much of one side where the flames had burned out of the windows.

"At least one unidentified person was confirmed dead," a fire department spokesman told AFP.

Another 35 people were injured, 10 of them seriously, he added.

"Rescue operations are continuing, and we are trying to bring out several victims who are trapped inside the three-story building, including ones who may not be able to move by themselves," a second fire department spokesman said.

"We can't immediately determine their condition," he said, adding that the fire was still burning, hours after it was started.

The fire department said it began receiving calls around 10:35 am (0135 GMT) about the fire at the studio belonging to Kyoto Animation.

"Callers reported having heard a loud explosion from the first floor of Kyoto Animation and seeing smoke," a fire department spokesman said.

Police said they were still investigating the cause of the fire but that it was a suspected arson.

"A man threw a liquid and set fire to it," a Kyoto prefectural police spokesman told AFP.

Public broadcaster NHK reported that a man had been detained in connection with the blaze and was later taken to hospital for treatment.

It reported that the suspect had poured a gasoline-like substance around the building and said "you die" as he set fire to it.

But there were no immediate details on any motive for the suspected arson.

Witnesses described a powerful blaze.

"I heard two loud bangs, they sounded like explosions," a man told NHK.

"The fire was raging hard. I saw red flames flaring." A woman living nearby told Kyodo news agency she had seen at least one injured person outside the building.

"A person with singed hair was lying down and there were bloody footprints," the 59-year-old told the local news outlet.

There was no immediate statement from the studio, which produced several well-known television anime series, including "The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya" and "K-ON!""We are in the process of learning what happened," said a woman who answered the phone at the firm's headquarters in Uji City in the Kyoto region.

"We cannot tell you anything more," she added.

