One Dead In Sweden Shopping Mall Shooting

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2022 | 02:00 AM

One dead in Sweden shopping mall shooting

Malmö, Sweden, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :A man wounded in a shooting in a shopping centre in Sweden Friday has died, police said, as a woman hurt in the same attack remained in hospital.

"The man has succumbed to his injuries," police said in a statement, adding that the woman was receiving medical treatment.

Police earlier said they had arrested the suspected shooter in the incident in the southern city of Malmo.

They ruled out a possible "terrorist" motive and said the shooting appeared to be "an isolated incident connected to criminal groups".

Local media quoted eyewitnesses as saying the suspect had shot indiscriminately into the crowd, but the police did not confirm this.

"We believe that the immediate danger is now over," a police spokeswoman said.

In July, three people were killed in a shooting in a shopping mall in the Danish capital of Copenhagen, around 30 kilometres (18 miles) from Malmo.

