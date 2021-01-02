UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Dead, Nine Missing In Norway Landslide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 09:50 AM

One dead, nine missing in Norway landslide

Oslo, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Rescuers on Friday found a dead body and continued searching for nine other people, including a toddler and a 13-year-old, still missing days after a mudslide destroyed homes in a Norwegian village, the authorities said.

An entire hillside collapsed in Ask, 25 kilometres (15 miles) northeast of the capital Oslo overnight Tuesday, burying homes or breaking them apart.

"A dead body was discovered in the landslide," police said without identifying the person.

The police statement said the discovery was made around 2:30 pm Friday as Norwegian crews supported by colleagues from Sweden continued search operations in the snow-covered terrain.

The police published the Names of the ten people subject to the days-long search. Eight are adults, one is two years old and the last is 13 years old.

Norwegian media reported that a medical helicopter and ambulances were at the scene.

The authorities have banned all aircraft from the disaster area until 3 pm on Monday as they conduct aerial searches.

"We still think we can find survivors in the landslide zone," a rescue worker told TV2.

"The fact that a discovery was made suggests to us that we are in an area where there may be people," the official said.

Related Topics

Dead Police Oslo Sweden May Media All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

28 minutes ago

Egypt signs $1 bn oil, gas exploration deals

9 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Tally in US Surpasses 20 Million - J ..

9 hours ago

Lahore High Court moved against condition of secre ..

9 hours ago

PDM trying to escape corruption cases through pres ..

9 hours ago

President suggests early population census with st ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.