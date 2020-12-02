UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Dead, One Missing In Migrant Sinking Off Greece's Lesbos Island

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 10:40 PM

One dead, one missing in migrant sinking off Greece's Lesbos island

Lesbos Island, Greece, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :A woman drowned Wednesday and another was missing after an inflatable boat carrying dozens of migrants sank off the island of Lesbos, the Greek coastguard said.

Authorities added that they managed to pull 32 people from the water.

"A patrol vessel and rescue groups on land are continuing the search," a coastguard press officer told AFP.

She added that the migrants are Somali.

Greece's migration minister Notis Mitarachi earlier told parliament that the Turkish coastguard had spotted the boat after it issued a distress call, but allowed it to sail on to Greek waters.

Like other Greek islands close to Turkey's Aegean Sea coast, Lesbos is one of the main points where migrants arrive on the EU's southeastern border.

Many boats that attempt the crossing sink, due especially to strong winter winds and overcrowding on the often improvised craft.

On November 9, the body of a six-year-old boy was found off the island of Samos after a boat sank, while seven people were recovered alive.

Greece's conservative government has stepped up maritime border security and toughened migration laws, one factor contributing to sharp reduction in arrivals of people fleeing war and poverty in 2020.

But camps remain packed and migrants face harsh living conditions.

Related Topics

Water Turkey Parliament November Border Women 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Gilani pays rich tribute to Sahibzada Farooq servi ..

9 minutes ago

St. Petersburg Governor Says New Restrictions to F ..

9 minutes ago

Latam foreign direct investment to fall by 55%: UN ..

9 minutes ago

Latest machine to be provided for boat building sk ..

9 minutes ago

Growing fears over Thai coronavirus cluster from M ..

9 minutes ago

Second Ballot Recount in US State of Georgia Confi ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.