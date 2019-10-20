UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Dead, One Seriously Hurt In French E-scooter Collision

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 08:41 PM

One dead, one seriously hurt in French e-scooter collision

Bordeaux, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :A 25-year-old man was killed and a young woman was seriously injured Sunday in the western French city of Bordeaux after a car hit their electric scooter before fleeing the scene, the police said.

The accident brings to at least six the number of people killed in collisions involving e-scooters since the zippy devices began popping up in ride-sharing schemes around the country in mid-2019.

Sunday's incident took place in the early hours of the morning on the banks of the Garonne river in central Bordeaux.

The male scooter rider was pronounced dead at the scene. His female companion, aged 18, was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

The last few months have seen a rash of deadly accidents involving the widely popular two-wheelers, which have revolutionised urban mobility.

Nearly all the victims were scooter riders in their twenties but the first fatality was an 81-year-old man, who died after being knocked over by a scooter in the Paris suburb of Levallois.

bpe/cb/pvh

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Police Car Died Young Bordeaux Paris Man Male Women Sunday All

Recent Stories

Dubai Taxis now fully fitted with security cameras

46 minutes ago

Dar Al Ber, Dubai RTA help 1,300 girls get to scho ..

2 hours ago

First Tesla car-share operation in region now oper ..

2 hours ago

World’s oldest known natural pearl discovered on ..

3 hours ago

FNC concludes participation in IPU meetings in Ser ..

3 hours ago

Japan to mark first-ever participation in WETEX, D ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.