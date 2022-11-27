UrduPoint.com

One Dead, Others Still Missing In Landslide On Italian Island

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2022 | 09:20 AM

One dead, others still missing in landslide on Italian island

Casamicciola Terme, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :One woman died and around a dozen other people were still missing Saturday after heavy rains caused a landslide on the Italian island of Ischia, officials and emergency services said.

A wave of mud and debris swept through the small town of Casamicciola Terme in the early hours of Saturday morning, engulfing at least one house and sweeping cars down to the sea, media reports and emergency services said.

A woman's body was found by rescuers, while around a dozen or so people were unaccounted for by early Saturday evening, according to the prefect of Naples, Claudio Palomba.

He said however that some of those reported missing earlier were later found safe, including one family with a newborn baby.

"We are afraid that there might be other victims, but so far the current figure is one dead," Luca Cari, a spokesman for the fire service, told AFP.

The rescue effort was hampered by continued rain and high winds, which also delayed ferries bringing reinforcements from the mainland.

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi had earlier warned there were people trapped in the mud, saying it was a "very serious" situation.

However, he denied a statement by his colleague Matteo Salvini, the deputy prime minister and infrastructure minister, that eight people had died, saying this had not been confirmed.

- Complex rescue operation - The heavy rain sent torrents of mud through the streets of Casamicciola Terme, on the north of Ischia, a lush island located near Capri that is thronged with tourists in the summer months.

Trees were upturned and cars left battered on the side of the road or in the water, according to AFP journalists.

The fire service earlier said one house had been overwhelmed by the mud and that two people had been rescued from a car swept into the sea.

In the worst-affected area of Casamicciola Terme, at least 30 families were trapped in their homes without water or electricity, with mud and debris blocking the road, ANSA news agency reported.

Officials later said they expected to evacuate and find temporary homes for between 150 and 200 people by Saturday evening.

"The rescue effort remains complex due to the weather conditions," said the department for civil protection, but stressed teams would keep working through the night using headlights.

Local authorities called on residents of Ischia to stay inside so as not to hinder the rescue operation.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offered her sympathy to those affected and called an extraordinary cabinet meeting for Sunday to discuss the crisis.

Casamicciola Terme was hit by an earthquake in 2017, in which two people died.

The devastation in Ischia came just weeks after 11 people died in heavy rain and flooding in central eastern Italy.

Related Topics

Dead Weather Fire Earthquake Prime Minister Electricity Water Road Car Died Naples Italy Women Sunday 2017 Family Media From Cabinet Rains

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

3 minutes ago
 Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, L ..

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark

9 hours ago
 PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": R ..

PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah

9 hours ago
 Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

9 hours ago
 Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Cze ..

Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..

9 hours ago
 PKMAP Chairman expels several members from party

PKMAP Chairman expels several members from party

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.