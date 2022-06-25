One dead, scores injured in 5.6-magnitude quake in S. Iran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :At least one person was killed and dozens wounded in the 5.6-magnitude earthquake that struck areas in Iran's southern Hormozgan province on Saturday, the official IRNA news agency reported.

In the earthquake, 31 people, including 19 men and 12 women, were injured, and one of them died of severe injuries, the head of Kish Island Specialized Hospital Mustafa Nadalinejad was quoted as saying.

All the hospital staff on the Kish island are on standby status and have been called in for emergencies, he said.

The epicenter of the earthquake, which took place at 08:07 a.m. local time (0337 GMT), was at the depth of 22 km and located 23 km from Charak port and 25 km from Kish Island, according to Iran's state tv.