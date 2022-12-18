UrduPoint.com

One Dead, Several Injured In Strikes On Russian Region: Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Strikes on the Russian region of Belgorod that borders Ukraine killed one person and injured five others on Sunday, the regional governor said, two days after attacks by Moscow battered Ukraine's energy grid.

In the regional capital Belgorod, "there are four wounded (with injuries) of moderate severity", governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on social media.

One of those injured is a man whose back was cut by shrapnel and another is a woman who suffered facial injuries, according to Gladkov.

He said more than a dozen residential buildings and several cars were damaged across the city.

Gladkov added there was also "one dead and one injured" in the Belgorod district that surrounds the main city, where a poultry farm was damaged.

Earlier on Sunday, Gladkov said air defence systems were operating over Belgorod region.

The region has been hit by shelling multiple times since President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine on February 24.

The governor has announced the construction of fortifications near the border, without specifying their length or exact location, and the formation of self-defence units.

