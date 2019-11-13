One dead, six injured in suspected suicide bombing at Indonesia police station

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Medan, Indonesia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :A suspected suicide bombing outside a police station in Indonesia has left at least one attacker dead and six other people wounded, authorities said Wednesday.

The explosion happened around 8:45 am local time (0145 GMT) at the compound in Medan on Sumatra island during morning roll call.

"We suspect this is a suicide bombing with one attacker killed," national police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo told reporters in Jakarta.

He said at least six people were wounded, including four officers and two civilians, but that their injuries were not severe.

An AFP reporter at the scene saw a body lying on the ground outside the station.

The motive for the attack was not immediately known.