One Dead, Three Hurt In Hungary Hospital Fire

Published January 23, 2022

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :A fire at one of Hungary's largest hospitals in Budapest killed one person and injured two Sunday, according to Hungarian police.

The blaze began in a ground floor detoxification unit at the Szent Imre hospital around 07:30 (CET), a police spokesperson Angelika Molnar told the Hungarian news agency MTI.

The cause of the fire, which spread to an adjacent room, covering the surroundings with soot, is under investigation, she said.

Staff moved 56 patients in nearby wards out of danger, but firefighters who put out the blaze later found the victim, a young female, an emergency services spokesperson Mate Kisdi told MTI.

Three people are also being treated at another hospital for suspected smoke inhalation, Pal Gyorfi, a spokesperson for the national ambulance service, told MTI.

A smaller fire last November at the same facility, one of the main hospitals in the Hungarian capital, was extinguished without fatalities or injuries.

