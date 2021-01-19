UrduPoint.com
One Dead, Three Missing In Refugee Boat Sinking Off Greece's Lesvos Island

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 03:50 PM

One dead, three missing in refugee boat sinking off Greece's Lesvos island

ATHENS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Greek Coast Guard vessels retrieved the body of a man and located 24 refugees and migrants in a rocky site on Lesvos island, while three people have been reported missing, daily newspaper Kathimerini and other local media reported on Tuesday.

Survivors said that they were all on a dinghy trying to reach Greece from Turkey, while winds of 5 on the Beaufort scale were blowing in the area, according to Coast Guard sources. A rescue operation is currently underway.

