ATHENS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Greek Coast Guard vessels retrieved the body of a man and located 24 refugees and migrants in a rocky site on Lesvos island, while three people have been reported missing, daily newspaper Kathimerini and other local media reported on Tuesday.

Survivors said that they were all on a dinghy trying to reach Greece from Turkey, while winds of 5 on the Beaufort scale were blowing in the area, according to Coast Guard sources. A rescue operation is currently underway.