One Dead, Two Critical In Birmingham Stabbing: Police

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 03:50 PM

One dead, two critical in Birmingham stabbing: police

Birmingham, United Kingdom, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :One man was killed and two people critically injured during a "random" stabbing attack in Britain's second city of Birmingham, West Midlands Police said on Sunday.

Chief Superintendent Steve Graham said a murder inquiry had been launched but there was "no suggestion at all that this was terror-related.

"It does appear to be a random attack," he added.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

