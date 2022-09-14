UrduPoint.com

One Dead, Two Wounded In Shooting At Thai Military Facility

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2022 | 09:30 AM

One dead, two wounded in shooting at Thai military facility

Bangkok, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :A gunman killed one person and wounded two others in a shooting at a military facility in Bangkok on Wednesday, Thai police told AFP.

Deputy national police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said a suspect had been detained after the incident at the Army Training Command Department, part of a large complex of military buildings in the north of the capital.

Local media reported that the suspect is a soldier, though the motives for the shooting were not immediately clear.

"The shooting caused one death and two injuries, local police have taken control of the situation," Kissana Phathanacharoen told AFP.

"We are able to detain a suspect already." In 2020, a soldier gunned down 29 people in a 17-hour rampage and wounded scores more before he was shot dead by commandos in an incident that shocked Thailand.

That mass shooting was linked to a debt dispute between gunman Sergeant-Major Jakrapanth Thomma and a senior officer, and the military top brass were at pains to portray the killer as a rogue soldier.

The military has powerful influence in many aspects of life in Thailand from politics to business, and has intervened to seize power numerous times over the decades, most recently in 2014.

Related Topics

Dead Army Police Thailand Business Bangkok 2020 Media From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

12 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th September 2022

17 minutes ago
 Two dead, 14 injured in Jordan building collapse

Two dead, 14 injured in Jordan building collapse

9 hours ago
 White House Confirms New Security Package for Ukra ..

White House Confirms New Security Package for Ukraine Will Be Announced in Comin ..

9 hours ago
 JI Karachi chief visits flood-affected areas

JI Karachi chief visits flood-affected areas

9 hours ago
 US 'Deeply Concerned' by Armenia-Azerbaijan Tensio ..

US 'Deeply Concerned' by Armenia-Azerbaijan Tensions, Actively Engaged With Both ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.