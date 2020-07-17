LABINOT MAL, Albania, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Sabire Plaku gets short of breath when she climbs the hill that leads to the last intact statue of Albania's communist former dictator Enver Hoxha.

Every morning, the 85-year-old checks that nobody has touched the effigy, which depicts him as a warrior.

Hoxha ruled with an iron fist for 45 years until his death in 1985, persecuting and executing many thousands.

When the communist regime fell six years after his death, dozens of Hoxha's statues did not survive the anger of his countrymen.

In Labinot Mal, a village nestled in mountains in central Albania, the more than two metres (6.6 feet) tall bronze effigy remains intact and hidden, thanks to the efforts of Plaku and other villagers who want to protect a "hero" of the nation.

The village plays host to a vital part of Albania's history -- Hoxha installed the headquarters of the National Liberation Army in a huge stone house there in June 1943, during the fight against Italian fascists and German Nazi occupiers.

The invaders were driven out of Albania shortly after, and the communist regime later transformed the house into a military museum.

However, it is now a shadow of its former self.

Moisture drips down its walls and the roof is on the brink of collapse. Everyone has abandoned it -- except Plaku and her family.

Every day, she breathlessly climbs the hill and stairs leading to the house.

Once there, she will carefully clean the statue of the dictator, hidden under straw in a stable on the ground floor that the sun barely reaches.