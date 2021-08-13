UrduPoint.com

One In Four Eligible Australians Fully Vaccinated Amid COVID-19 Lockdown In Major Cities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 01:50 PM

CANBERRA, Aug. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) --:Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has thanked Australians for the coronavirus vaccination rates amid the country's third wave of infections.

Morrison told reporters in Canberra on Friday afternoon that Australia's vaccine rollout was hitting "world class marks" after a troubled start.

As of Friday, 25 percent of Australian adults have received two coronavirus vaccine doses after a week in which almost 1.5 million doses were administered.

"One in four eligible Australians, one in four, are fully vaccinated in this country," Morrison said after meeting with state and territory leaders at National Cabinet.

"It was 11.6 percent, just one month ago," said the prime minister.

"One million doses in just four days. That is an extraordinarily extraordinary effort... I want to thank all Australians for clearing the path for all of us to go through."Paul Kelly, Australia's Chief Medical Officer (CMO), said in the same press conference on Friday that Australia was "clearly" in the midst of a "third wave" of coronavirus infections after the initial wave in early 2020 and a second wave in Victoria, the country's second-most populous state, in mid-2020.

