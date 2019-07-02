One in, one out: A tale of two Brexit MEPs

(@FahadShabbir)

Dublin, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :When the other new members of the European Parliament take their seats in Strasbourg on Tuesday, Barry Andrews will be sitting at home, unable to attend because of Brexit.

Basking in the sun in Dublin, the 52-year-old Irish politician is on an unwanted holiday as he waits for the seat he should be representing to become available.

He is one of 27 "deep freeze" MEPs elected to seats due to be reallocated from Britain's share when it leaves the European Union, but stuck in limbo as it dithers over its exit terms.

"My current position is frustrating, I won't deny it," said Andrews, a former think tank chief and veteran of the Irish parliament who represents the centre-right Fianna Fail party which props up Leo Varadkar's Fine Gael minority government in Dublin.

"It leaves you in a difficult position. I'm not sure how sustainable it really is in the long run." Across the Irish Sea, by contrast, the 29 MEPs from Britain's Brexit party are taking up their seats in the hope they will only serve a few months.

The country's latest EU departure date is set for October 31 -- a date they want to make sure its incoming new Conservative government will stick to no matter what.

"I'd like to be out of a job on October 31 because I think it reflects the success of Brexit," said Lucy Harris, a newly elected Brexit party MEP.

Of her "deep freeze" colleagues, she said: "I empathise with them, obviously -- they should have their seats, we should have been out."