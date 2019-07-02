UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One In, One Out: A Tale Of Two Brexit MEPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 09:00 AM

One in, one out: A tale of two Brexit MEPs

Dublin, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :When the other new members of the European Parliament take their seats in Strasbourg on Tuesday, Barry Andrews will be sitting at home, unable to attend because of Brexit.

Basking in the sun in Dublin, the 52-year-old Irish politician is on an unwanted holiday as he waits for the seat he should be representing to become available.

He is one of 27 "deep freeze" MEPs elected to seats due to be reallocated from Britain's share when it leaves the European Union, but stuck in limbo as it dithers over its exit terms.

"My current position is frustrating, I won't deny it," said Andrews, a former think tank chief and veteran of the Irish parliament who represents the centre-right Fianna Fail party which props up Leo Varadkar's Fine Gael minority government in Dublin.

"It leaves you in a difficult position. I'm not sure how sustainable it really is in the long run." Across the Irish Sea, by contrast, the 29 MEPs from Britain's Brexit party are taking up their seats in the hope they will only serve a few months.

The country's latest EU departure date is set for October 31 -- a date they want to make sure its incoming new Conservative government will stick to no matter what.

"I'd like to be out of a job on October 31 because I think it reflects the success of Brexit," said Lucy Harris, a newly elected Brexit party MEP.

Of her "deep freeze" colleagues, she said: "I empathise with them, obviously -- they should have their seats, we should have been out."

Related Topics

Minority Parliament European Union Fine Job Leo Strasbourg Dublin Ireland Tank Brexit October From Government Share

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi hosts ISALEX19

7 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Climate Meeting sets stage for UN Climat ..

9 hours ago

UN Deputy Secretary-General praises Sheikha Fatima ..

9 hours ago

UAE is leading the world in embedding climate acti ..

9 hours ago

Govt fully committed to facilitate investors, busi ..

9 hours ago

Maria Wasti for art academies

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.