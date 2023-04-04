Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

One In Six People Worldwide Affected By Infertility: WHO

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2023 | 01:10 PM

One in six people worldwide affected by infertility: WHO

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :One in six people worldwide is affected by infertility and access to affordable care is insufficient, the World Health Organization (WHO), a Geneva-based UN Agency, has warned in a major new report.

Infertility, which affects men and women, is a reproductive condition defined by the failure to achieve a pregnancy after 12 months or more of regular unprotected sexual intercourse.

To compile the new in-depth estimates, the WHO analyzed all relevant studies on infertility from 1990 to 2021. The research shows that 17.5 per cent of the adult population experience infertility in their lifetime. The UN health agency says the rates are "comparable" for high, middle and low-income countries.

"The report reveals an important truth - infertility does not discriminate," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said in a statement.

"The sheer proportion of people affected shows the need to widen access to fertility care and ensure this issue is no longer sidelined in health research and policy, so that safe, effective and affordable ways to attain parenthood are available." WHO says that despite the prevalence of infertility, diagnosis and treatment - such as in vitro fertilization (IVF) - remain underfunded and patients find themselves priced out.

Many have no choice but to cover the costs out of pocket, often with devastating consequences.

Dr Pascale Allotey, WHO's Director of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Research, said that millions of people faced catastrophic healthcare costs after seeking treatment for infertility and all too often, a "medical poverty trap".

According to WHO, people in the poorest countries spend a greater proportion of their income on fertility care than those in wealthier countries.

The UN health agency also quotes separately published new research that it co-funded on infertility costs in low and middle-income countries. This data shows that a single round of IVF can cost more than the average annual income.

"Better policies and public financing can significantly improve access to treatment and protect poorer households from falling into poverty as a result," Dr Allotey insisted.

Apart from financial hardship, WHO stressed that infertility was also linked to "distress and stigma", as well as an increased risk of intimate partner violence.

In the face of the multiple negative impacts of infertility on people's health worldwide, Dr Allottey advocated for the condition to become a priority for universal health coverage. "Fertility care is a core part of sexual and reproductive health and responding to infertility can mitigate gender inequality," WHO's report noted.

Not only are services insufficiently available, but so is adequate research. WHO highlights a "persistent" lack of data related to infertility in many countries.

To remedy this, WHO has called for better national infertility statistics which be "disaggregated by age and by cause" in order to target interventions and support prevention.

Related Topics

World United Nations Women All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Cabinet decides to withdraw services of Supreme Co ..

Cabinet decides to withdraw services of Supreme Court's Registrar

51 minutes ago
 China&#039;s central bank continues to add liquidi ..

China&#039;s central bank continues to add liquidity via reverse repos

1 hour ago
 Masood Khan lauds role of Salman Bhojani for stren ..

Masood Khan lauds role of Salman Bhojani for strengthening Pak-US relations

1 hour ago
 Gold prices slip as US dollar regains some ground

Gold prices slip as US dollar regains some ground

1 hour ago
 Zayed University launches Master of Science in Env ..

Zayed University launches Master of Science in Environment and Sustainability Sc ..

1 hour ago
 One killed in train accident in Netherlands, 30 in ..

One killed in train accident in Netherlands, 30 injured

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.