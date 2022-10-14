UrduPoint.com

One Killed, 10 Injured In Heavy Rains In Sri Lanka

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2022 | 04:40 PM

One killed, 10 injured in heavy rains in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Oct. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :One person was killed and 10 others were injured as heavy rains and strong winds lashed out across Sri Lanka on Friday, the Disaster Management Center (DMC) said.

According to the DMC, the death was reported from Muttur in the eastern town of Trincomalee early Friday where the victim drowned in the flood waters.

The Department of Meteorology in its latest weather forecast said cloudy skies were expected over most parts of the country as the low-level atmospheric disturbance still persisted in the vicinity of the country.

On early Friday, several roads in capital Colombo were left inundated by heavy rains while the Department of Meteorology said rains of above 100 mm were expected into the weekend.

A flood and landslide warning was also issued in several districts and those residing in low-lying areas were informed to move to higher ground.

The DMC said that the armed forces were on standby to assist in rescue missions if the situation worsened.

Related Topics

Injured Weather Flood Sri Lanka Trincomalee Colombo From Rains

Recent Stories

Infinix opens pre-order of the World's first 60MP ..

Infinix opens pre-order of the World's first 60MP OIS enabled front camera phone ..

51 seconds ago
 Electricity generation, supply restored in the cou ..

Electricity generation, supply restored in the country: Power Division

25 minutes ago
 IMF lauds Pakistan's policies, assures its continu ..

IMF lauds Pakistan's policies, assures its continued support

33 minutes ago
 China always stood by Pakistan in difficult times: ..

China always stood by Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehbaz

41 minutes ago
 Stable economy, rule of law and Constitution are t ..

Stable economy, rule of law and Constitution are the basic units of a welfare st ..

1 hour ago
 vivo Visual Creator Short Film Contest — A Chanc ..

Vivo Visual Creator Short Film Contest — A Chance to Win Cash Prizes and Amazi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.