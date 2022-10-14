One killed, 10 injured in heavy rains in Sri Lanka

(@FahadShabbir)

COLOMBO, Oct. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :One person was killed and 10 others were injured as heavy rains and strong winds lashed out across Sri Lanka on Friday, the Disaster Management Center (DMC) said.

According to the DMC, the death was reported from Muttur in the eastern town of Trincomalee early Friday where the victim drowned in the flood waters.

The Department of Meteorology in its latest weather forecast said cloudy skies were expected over most parts of the country as the low-level atmospheric disturbance still persisted in the vicinity of the country.

On early Friday, several roads in capital Colombo were left inundated by heavy rains while the Department of Meteorology said rains of above 100 mm were expected into the weekend.

A flood and landslide warning was also issued in several districts and those residing in low-lying areas were informed to move to higher ground.

The DMC said that the armed forces were on standby to assist in rescue missions if the situation worsened.