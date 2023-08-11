One killed, 14 wounded in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia: Ukraine

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :A Russian strike on a civilian building killed at least one person and wounded 14 in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday, Ukrainian officials said.

"A fire broke out in a civilian building after the occupiers hit it with a missile. One person is currently reported dead," President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

The head of the city's military administration, Anatoli Kurtiev, added that 14 people had been wounded in the strike, up from five initially.

Among the injured was a three-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, he said.

Zelensky posted a video showing a burning car near the Reikartz hotel in Zaporizhzhia, which had already been hit by a Russia missile strike on Wednesday that killed two people and wounded seven.

Kurtiev said at least four buildings were damaged.