(@FahadShabbir)

ADIYAMAN, Türkiye, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :At least one person was killed and four others went missing on Wednesday due to flash floods in Türkiye's southeastern Adiyaman province, an official said.

Heavy downpour caused the Egricay River in the district to overflow causing the flooding.

The floodwater swept away a container set up in a garden in Tut district.

Numan Hatipoglu, who works as a coordinator in Adiyaman, said search teams had been dispatched to the scene.

"Some of our support teams and vehicles come here all the while clearing the road. One of our citizens died in the incident and four of our citizens are missing.

Our teams continue their search efforts," he said.

"We are trying to reach other people as well. We hope to reach them as soon as possible. It's a disaster. Such an incident happened after a container swept away in the floodwaters," he added.

The flood water also cause disruption in traffic on the main Ataturk Boulevard and other streets and avenues.

Türkiye's disaster management agency AFAD, police, gendarmerie and municipality teams continue to evacuate areas where there is a risk of flooding.

Adiyaman was last month hit by twin earthquakes, which jolted most of southern Türkiye, and left more than 48,000 people dead.