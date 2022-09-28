One killed in Belgium anti-terror raids on far-right

(@FahadShabbir)

Brussels, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Belgian police killed a man in a shootout on Wednesday during raids on a suspected extreme-right group thought to be planning a "terrorist attack", prosecutors said.

The 36-year-old died from a police bullet during a swoop on an address in the Merksem suburb of Antwerp, in the country's north, they said in a statement.

As special Federal police entered the house, "the team was fired upon. Shots were returned, hitting the occupant," who died of his wounds, it said.

The police operation, targeting a dozen addresses around Antwerp, was launched to counter "the preparation of a terrorist attack".

Prosecutors said "many weapons and ammunition" were seized in the raids. Some of the weapons were legally registered, they said.

Last weekend, four Dutch suspects were arrested over an alleged plan to kidnap Belgium's justice minister, Vincent Van Quickenborne, that he blamed on drug traffickers.

It was not known if that incident was linked to Wednesday's raids on addresses in Antwerp and its suburbs, the nearby village of Kasterlee and the city of Ghent.

Belgian authorities have stepped up their surveillance of extreme-right suspects since the country was rocked by the case of radicalised soldier, Jurgen Conings, last year.

Conings sparked a month-long manhunt after he went missing with military weapons and threatened to target state officials and a high-profile virologist.

His body was later found in a forest after he shot himself dead.