One Killed In 'terrorist' Bomb Attack In Southeast Iran

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 03:00 PM

One killed in 'terrorist' bomb attack in southeast Iran

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :A bomb attack Sunday killed one person and wounded three in southeastern Iran, a state news agency reported, blaming a "terrorist group" linked to Tehran's enemies.

The attack occurred at about 9:30 am local time (0600 GMT) in Saravan city, the site of recent violence, in the restive Sistan-Baluchistan province.

A group "linked to global arrogance", a phrase often used in Iran for the United States and its allies, had carried out "the explosion at one of Saravan's squares, leading to one being killed and the injury of three citizens crossing the street," IRNA said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

