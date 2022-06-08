One killed in vehicle ramming incident in Berlin

BERLIN, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :A vehicle crashed into a crowd of people in Berlin's Charlottenburg locality, leaving one person killed and more than a dozen injured, German news agency dpa reported on Wednesday.

Local media initially reported 30 injuries, some of them in serious condition, in the incident that took place on Rankestrasse street.

Police detained the driver at the scene. It remains unclear whether the driver purposely plowed into the crowd, dpa said.

The local fire brigade confirmed the incident, adding that about 60 emergency personnel are on the scene or on their way.

The affected area has been cordoned off.