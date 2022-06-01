UrduPoint.com

One Killed, Six Injured As Quakes Hit Southwest China

Published June 01, 2022

Beijing, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :At least one person is dead and six others injured after two earthquakes hit southwestern China on Wednesday, state media reported.

A shallow 6.1-magnitude quake hit a sparsely populated area in Sichuan province about 100 kilometers (60 miles) west of provincial capital Chengdu, state broadcaster CCTV said.

It was followed three minutes later by a second quake nearby of magnitude 4.5 that killed one person and injured six others, according to CCTV.

Authorities dispatched hundreds of people for a search and rescue operation and to treat the injured, the report said.

The China Earthquake Networks Center said the first quake, in Lushan county of Ya'an city, struck at a depth of 17 kilometers at about 5 pm.

The US Geological Survey said the quake registered a magnitude of 5.9 and was more shallow at a depth of 10 kilometers.

It was felt in cities across Sichuan province, state media reported.

Sichuan authorities said some buildings had been damaged but there were no initial reports of any structures collapsing.

The mountainous province -- a popular tourist destination home to China's giant pandas -- is an earthquake-prone area.

A shallow quake on the border of Sichuan and neighbouring Yunnan province in January this year injured more than 20 people.

Last September three people were killed and dozens of others injured when another shallow quake damaged tens of thousands of homes.

A magnitude 8.0 quake in 2008 in Sichuan's Wenchuan county cost tens of thousands of lives and caused enormous damage.

Among the dead were thousands of children killed when poorly constructed school buildings collapsed, though the government did not release an exact death toll as the issue took on a political dimension.

