One Killed, Two Missing In Mongolia Due To Snow And Dust Storms

Published March 22, 2023

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :At least one person was killed and two others missing after heavy blizzards and strong dust storms swept through large parts of Mongolia over the past two days, the country's National Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday.

Thirteen people who were missing in the snow and dust storms have been found alive, the emergency agency said.

Unfortunately, a 61-year-old woman was killed in the western province of Govi-Altai due to the storms, it said.

Search for the two missing people is underway in the northern province of Selenge and the eastern province of Dornod.

Mongolia has a harsh continental climate as strong winds and dust storms are common in spring.

