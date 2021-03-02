UrduPoint.com
One Militant Killed In US Bombing In Syria: Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 01:20 AM

One militant killed in US bombing in Syria: Pentagon

Washington, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The US Defence Department said Monday that one member of a militia was killed and two were injured in last week's bombing of a border station inside Syria.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby made no mention of possible civilian casualties, but said that nine buildings were destroyed in the pinpoint strike on the outpost near Albu Kamal.

The US military claimed that the location was used by Iran-supported Iraqi armed groups.

"We believe right now there was likely one militia member killed and two militia members wounded," Kirby said.

"We'll continue to assess ... and if that changes we will certainly let you know," he added.

Shortly after the early Friday attack, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 22 fighters from Iraq's state-sponsored Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force were killed.

The strike was in retaliation for three recent missile attacks on installations used by US and coalition forces in Iraq.

Those were believed launched by the militias that operate under the umbrella of Hashed al-Shaabi.

