UrduPoint.com

One Million Afghan Children Face Severe Malnutrition, Death: UNICEF

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 12:20 AM

One million Afghan children face severe malnutrition, death: UNICEF

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has called for providing immediate humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, warning that at least one million children could face severe malnutrition and even death in the war-torn country this year.

UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Omar Abdi, who visited Afghanistan this week, warned that unless immediate assistance is provided "at least one million Afghan children face severe malnutrition and even death".

"Severe outbreaks of measles and acute watery diarrhoea have further exacerbated the situation, putting more children at risk," he added.

During a visit to a children's hospital in Kabul, the top UNICEF official met with dozens of children suffering from severe acute malnutrition, a life-threatening illness.

Abdi also met with officials from the Taliban's interim government, where he highlighted the need for children's access to basic health care, immunization, nutrition, water and sanitation, and child protection services.

He further called for polio, measles and COVID immunization campaigns to resume immediately, emphasizing the need to help protect children and communities from vaccine-preventable diseases.

According to UNICEF, Abdi also met with partners at a COVID-19 and polio call center to promote vaccination.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Abdi stressed the critical importance of ensuring all boys and girls are allowed to continue their education at all levels, saying they should "participate meaningfully in building the future of their country." "UNICEF will continue to press for the rights of every girl, boy and woman in Afghanistan," Abdi said, adding "Our objective is to see an Afghanistan where every girl and every boy are in school, have quality health care, and are protected from all forms of violence." The UNICEF warning comes as UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi has already alerted about a potential humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan if much-needed aid to the country is delayed, urging international donors to honour their financial pledges immediately.

Even before the Taliban's takeover of the country, over 18 million Afghans required urgent humanitarian assistance. The persisting conflict and violence also internally displaced more than 3.5 million people, including some 630,000 uprooted during 2021.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Polio Education Water Visit Women All From Government Refugee Top Million

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan wi ..

Mansour bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan witness signing of UAE-Kazakhsta ..

11 minutes ago
 Saif, Khalid bin Zayed tour Expo 2020 Dubai

Saif, Khalid bin Zayed tour Expo 2020 Dubai

11 minutes ago
 EXCLUSIVE: President of Pakistan says Gwadar, Jebe ..

EXCLUSIVE: President of Pakistan says Gwadar, Jebel Ali ports complement interna ..

1 hour ago
 Hamed bin Zayed visits Expo 2020 Dubai

Hamed bin Zayed visits Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 UAE, Mexico agree on new plans to reinforce econom ..

UAE, Mexico agree on new plans to reinforce economic cooperation

3 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber survey shows rebound in business con ..

Dubai Chamber survey shows rebound in business confidence in Q4 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.