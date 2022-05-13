Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :One million dead from Covid-19: two years ago it would have been unimaginable, but now the United States is on the verge of surpassing this terrible milestone.

It will be the first country known to do so, although experts warn that the true death toll is likely to be far higher.

Here are five things to know about the US pandemic.