One Million Refugees Fled Ukraine In Week Since Russia's Invasion: UNHCR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2022 | 09:40 AM

One million refugees fled Ukraine in week since Russia's invasion: UNHCR

Geneva, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :One million refugees have fled Ukraine in the week since Russia's invasion, the UN's refugee agency announced Thursday.

"In just seven days we have witnessed the exodus of one million refugees from Ukraine to neighbouring countries," the UN's High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi tweeted, while urging "guns to fall silent" in the country.

