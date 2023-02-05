One-minute silence observed to show solidarity with Kashmiris in struggle against Indian oppression

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :A one-minute silence was observed across Pakistan on 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' on Sunday at 10:00 a.m. to pay tribute to the valiant Kashmiris for their relentless decades-long struggle against Indian oppression and support their just struggle for their right to self-determination.

Mass rallies, symposiums, peace walks and meetings were being held across the country to invite attention of the international community towards the plight of the oppressed Kashmiri people.

The programs and messages were being aired and disseminated through print and electronic media to highlight the struggle of Kashmiri people for their just right to self-determination and gross human rights violations in the valley as well as Pakistan's stance on resolving the Kashmir issue as per the UN declarations and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

Special prayers were being offered for the martyrs of Kashmir, the success of the freedom struggle, and expression of solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day every year to express its unwavering political, moral and diplomatic support to the just struggle of our Kashmiri brethren for their right of self-determination, as enshrined in the UN Charter and relevant UN resolutions.

The day is marked by public processions, special prayers in mosques for the liberation of Kashmir and protests and rallies that are carried out against the Indian oppression in IIoJK.