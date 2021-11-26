One more body found in Bulgaria bus crash

Sofia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Investigators on Friday found the remains of one more body in a tourist bus that crashed and caught fire on a Bulgarian highway, pushing the toll to 45 for Europe's worst road accident in a decade.

The bus was full of tourists mostly from North Macedonia returning there after a trip to Turkey. Only seven survived.

Prosecutors believe human error was the most likely cause of the accident.

The 45th victim was discovered after "an additional inspection of the bus with forensics", deputy chief prosecutor Borislav Sarafov told AFP.

"The remains that were found today seem to be of a child," he added.

Bulgarian prosecutors were dispatched to Skopje on Friday to collect DNA samples from the relatives of the victims to help identification.

The seven surivors are in stable condition in a Sofia hospital.

A dozen minors were among the dead, including the youngest fatality -- reportedly four-year-old twins.

The accident is Bulgaria's deadliest and one of Europe's worst road accidents in a decade.