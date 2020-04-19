One new COVID-19 case tested positive in AJK: Tally swells to 49

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) : Apr 19 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir (Pakistan Point news - 19th Apr, 2020 ) Minister for Health Dr Najeeb Naqi Sunday said one new case of coronavirus reported in Bagh district, the number of confirmed coronavirus positive cases rose to 49 in AJK.

In a statement, Health Minister confirmed of one more (the first) case in Bagh district, the 70 year victim was affiliated with Tableeghi Jammat and had returned to the district.

Meanwhile, nine patients had been fully recovered and discharged from the different health facilities, Dr. Naqi said.

The state government has established 60 quarantine centers in all ten districts of the state while officials of the health departments deputed at entry points of the state were busy round the clock in screening of the visitors.

Earlier, an AJK health department had said in a statement that after no any new case of the novel corona virus emerged in Azad Jmmu Kashmir during last 24 hours.

Those discharged included 03 from DHQ Hospital Mirpur, and one patient discharged from CMH Rawlakot and 05 from DHQ Hospital Bhimbher following completely recovery. Thus a total of 40 suspects tested positive are under treatment at various AJK hospitals at present and moving to the recovery so far.

As many as 95 more new suspects of corona virus were discharged from various Quarantine Centers after they were tested negative, the authorities said.

Updating the overall current COVID-19 so far situation in AJK, the Health Authorities continued that a total of 1275 suspected cases were sent for test of whom the result of 1232 have reached.

Of these a total of 49 of the suspects were tested positive till Sunday – of whom 09 were discharged after complete recovery.

All rest of 1184 suspects were tested negative.

Since a total of 09 out of a total 49 suspects were so far discharged after complete recovery, rest of 39 suspects tested positive across AJK were receiving treatment including 09 patients admitted in Isolation Center in New City Teaching hospital, Mirpur, 10 in DHQ Hospital Bhimbher, and 08 admitted in CMH Rawalakot, one in DHQ Hospital Kotli and 8 in Palandri DHQ hospital and one in the State Isolation Center Muzaffarabad and 03 in tehsil Headquarter hospital Dadayal (Mirpur District) the updated breakup of the so far situation of the deadly virus said.

1184 of the COVID-19 suspects across AJK were tested negative so far and all of them were discharged after formal test under SOP set by the medical advisory by the authorities in AJK, results of the tests of only 43 suspects are awaited which are scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

AJK government has established 60 Quarantine centers at various locations in Azad Jammu Kashmir for dispensation of treatment to the pandemic affectees hailing from Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Mirpur Div. HQ Teaching Hospital, CMH Rawalakot and Urology Lab Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences Muzaffarabad are engaged in PCR Testing according to the schedule/ The State Health Department Staffers teams have been inducted at all exit / entry points leading to AJK for detailed required screening of the passengers pouring in to Azad Jammu Kashmir, according to the State Health authorities.

In case of the positive tests, all concerned are shifted to the nearest isolation center for Medicare, the state health authorities statement said.